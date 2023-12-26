Apple Vision Pro mass shipments begin next week; launch by early February – Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple Vision Pro is currently in mass production, according to TF International Securities’ analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and will begin mass shipments in the first week of January 2024. Kuo surmises that Vision Pro will most likely hit the store shelves in late January or early February.

Ming-Chi Kuo via Medium:

1. Vision Pro is the most important product for Apple for 2024. 2. Shipments in 2024 are estimated to be approximately 500,000 units. Vision Pro is currently in mass production and will begin mass shipments in the first week of January 2024. Vision Pro will most likely hit the store shelves in late January or early February based on the current mass shipment schedule. 3. If user feedback on Vision Pro is better than expected, it will help strengthen the market consensus that “Vision Pro is the next star product in consumer electronics” and the related supply chain stock price.

MacDailyNews Take: The most important product for Apple for 2024 will be the iPhone, as it will continue to be for many years to come. Vision Pro is the most important product for early adopters of spatial computing and for visionOS developers for 2024.

