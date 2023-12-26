Lowe’s home improvement chain finally offers Apple Pay at checkout

Lowe’s, the second largest home improvement chain in the United States, after Home Depot (which still does not accept Apple Pay), is rolling out Apple Pay support to its over 2,100 locations across America.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

As reported by multiple 9to5Mac readers, Lowe’s locations across the United States started rolling out Apple Pay support last week. The company has also added tap-to-pay support for contactless credit and debit cards as well. Walmart shows no signs of adopting Apple Pay, despite newfound pressure from Kroger, which added Apple Pay support back in April. Walmart is by far the biggest Apple Pay holdout in the United States nowadays.

MacDailyNews Take: Yet another reason to choose Lowe’s over Home Depot. Welcome to Apple Pay, Lowe’s!

