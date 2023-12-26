Apple’s new iPhone 15 Plus ad spotlights insanely long battery life

Apple’s new ad for iPhone 15 Plus features the song “Way Too Long” by Doe Boy and shines a spotlight on the device’s loooooong battery life.

iPhone 15 Plus offers an industry-first color-infused back glass with a stunning, textured matte finish, and a new contoured edge on the aluminum enclosure. It also features the Dynamic Island and an advanced camera system designed to help users take fantastic photos of everyday moments in their lives. A powerful 48MP Main camera enables super-high-resolution photos and a new 2x Telephoto option to give users a total of three optical zoom levels — like having a third camera.

The iPhone 15 Plus also introduces the next generation of portraits, making it easier to capture portraits with great detail and low-light performance. Building on Apple’s innovative satellite infrastructure, Roadside Assistance via satellite can connect users to AAA if they have car trouble while off the grid. With A16 Bionic for powerful, proven performance; a USB‑C connector; Precision Finding for Find My friends; and industry-leading durability features, iPhone 15 Plus represent a huge leap forward.

MacDailyNews Note: iPhone 15 Plus features all-day battery life with up to 26 hrs video playback.

