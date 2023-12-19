Psst! Get your ‘illegal’ Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 right here – while they last!

Apple said Monday it will stop selling Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 starting starting Thursday on Apple.com and from retail locations after December 24 after a recent ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission that found Apple was in violation of medical company Masimo’s pulse oximeter patent. That technology uses light to read blood-oxygen levels. Apple introduced a pulse oximeter feature utilizing that method in 2020 in its Apple Watch Series 6 lineup.

The possibility of having these models banned remains a possibility unless Apple makes substantial changes – perhaps in both software (easier) and hardware (will take months) – or if the ruling is vetoed by the White House during a review period that ends December 25th. Apple said it is “preemptively taking steps to comply should the ruling stand” by removing Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 from the market earlier.

Right now, while supplies last, you can still get Apple Watch Series 9 (for 18% off) and Apple Watch Ultra 2 (for 6% off) in the United States via Amazon here.

MacDailyNews Note: If the ITC ruling is not vetoed, and a hardware change is required, expect Apple to pay up and settle this imbroglio with an offer that Massimo cannot refuse.

