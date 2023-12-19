Subscribers to an Apple service could be eligible for a chunk of a $25 million settlement

If you’re subscribed to one of Apple’s services — including Apple Music and Apple TV+ — you could be eligible for a piece of tech giant’s $25 million settlement of a class action lawsuit.

Colin Salao for TheStreet:

The case, Walter Peters v. Apple Inc., alleged that Apple was running “deceptive and misleading” advertisements for its Family Sharing feature which allows as many as six users to use Apple’s subscription-based apps like News+, Music, TV+, and Arcade.

The ads were run across “virtually all” of the Apple App Store’s subscription-based apps even though app developers of third-party apps had the choice to opt out of allowing a singular subscription to be shared by multiple people. In turn, most of the apps did not actually support the family sharing feature.

Subscribers are considered eligible if they are based in the U.S., had a family sharing plan with at least one other member, and bought a subscription to a third-party application. These requirements must have been done anytime from June 21, 2015 to Jan. 30, 2019.