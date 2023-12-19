Apple News+ subscribers now have access to The Athletic’s premium sports news

Apple and The Athletic today announced that Apple News+ subscribers now have access to The Athletic’s sports news. The Athletic provides team coverage, as well as coverage of the biggest and most compelling stories in sports daily, across the major sports leagues. Additionally, Wirecutter, a product review website, will be available for free to all Apple News users beginning early next year.

“Like so many lifelong sports fans, I am a devoted reader of The Athletic and their fantastic sports reporting and local coverage,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, in a statement. “We’re so proud to now bring sports fans The Athletic in Apple News+ — which millions of News+ subscribers are going to love.”

“The Athletic is home to award-winning, deeply reported coverage of teams, leagues, and players for devoted fans around the world,” said David Perpich, publisher of The Athletic, in a statement. “We provide subscribers with every sports story that matters, brought to life by the most talented newsroom in the business. We’re thrilled to work with Apple News to introduce even more readers to the best-in-class journalism that only The Athletic can produce.”

With a newsroom of more than 450 full-time writers, editors, and producers, The Athletic delivers in-depth coverage of hundreds of professional and college teams across the major sports leagues globally. This includes the English Premier League, NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLS, PGA, National Women’s Soccer League, NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, NCAA men’s college basketball, NCAA women’s college basketball, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League, and more.

In the Sports tab in Apple News, users can easily follow their favorite teams and leagues; receive stories from hundreds of top publishers; access scores, schedules, and standings for the top professional and college leagues; and watch highlights. Apple News+ subscribers in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Australia can follow The Athletic in Apple News to easily find complete coverage.

MacDailyNews Note: Both The Athletic and Wirecutter are owned by The New York Times Company. The New York Times itself remains off both Apple News and Apple News+.

