Apple Original Films’ ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ lands four London Critics’ Circle Award noms

The UK’s leading film critics announced the London Critics’ Circle Award nominations today at an event hosted by actors Jing Lusi and Ényì Okoronkwo at The May Fair Hotel. Andrew Haigh’s drama All of Us Strangers led the field with nine nominations, followed by Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic Oppenheimer with seven and a trio of powerhouse festival films with six: Celine Song’s Past Lives, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things and Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie received five nominations. Apple Original Films’ Killers Of The Flower Moon received four nominations.

All of these films are in the running for Film of the Year alongside the French courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall, Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, Todd Haynes’ May December and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Cast members from each of these films are named in the acting categories, including lead actors Andrew Scott, Paul Giamatti and Cillian Murphy and lead actresses Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller, Greta Lee and Emma Stone.

Apple is nominated in the following categories for London Critics’ Circle Awards:

FILM OF THE YEAR: Killers of the Flower Moon

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR: Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR: Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR: Lily Gladstone – Killers of The Flower Moon

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Killers of the Flower Moon – film editing, Thelma Schoonmaker

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to the casts and crews of Killers of the Flower Moon and Still: A Michael J Fox Movie.

MacDailyNews Note: This year’s winners in all categories will be announced at London’s May Fair Hotel on February 4, 2024.

