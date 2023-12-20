Aston Martin, Porsche preview brand-distinct Apple CarPlay interfaces

Apple is collaborating with automakers to bring brand-distinct CarPlay interfaces to their respective vehicles. The first brands involved are Porsche and Aston Martin, with both high-end performance vehicle manufacturers previewing the bespoke CarPlay interfaces to be featured prominently in upcoming models.

Greg S. Fink for Car and Deriver:

‎

This next-generation CarPlay builds upon previous versions by integrating into all of the displays of a given vehicle and not just the central infotainment screen. Though the familiar CarPlay experience remains, multiple template options and special details ensure the interface reflects the ethos of a given brand.

For instance, the preview of Porsche’s CarPlay interface shows that it features a trio of circular gauges in the cluster and a background wallpaper that mimics the brand’s distinct houndstooth (or Pepita in Porsche-speak) seat pattern.

Aston Martin, on the other hand, goes a slightly different route. Its cluster includes a central information screen bookended by a circular speedometer and tachometer, the latter of which integrates “Handbuilt in Great Britain” wraparound text…

While Porsche gave no timing specifics regarding the launch of this latest CarPlay in its models, Aston Martin shared that Apple’s next-gen setup is compatible with its latest infotainment system that launches in 2024 in vehicles such as the DB12 coupe and DB12 convertible (or as Aston calls it, Volante).