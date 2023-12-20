Apple ramps up Vision Pro production for February launch

Apple in June unveiled Apple Vision Pro, a revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, while allowing users to stay present and connected to others. Vision Pro creates an infinite canvas for apps that scales beyond the boundaries of a traditional display and introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user’s eyes, hands, and voice. Featuring visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space. The breakthrough design of Vision Pro features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays, and custom Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design to ensure every experience feels like it’s taking place in front of the user’s eyes in real time.

Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499, and Apple is aiming for a February 2024 launch in the U.S., with more countries coming later next year.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

‎

Apple Inc. is ramping up production of the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, setting the stage for a launch by February, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Production of the new headset is running at full speed at facilities in China and has been for several weeks, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The goal is for customer-bound units to be ready by the end of January, with the retail debut planned for the following month, the people said… The company is also already developing the next version of the device’s operating system, visionOS. This software should arrive later in 2024, along with operating systems tied to Apple’s other major devices.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Vision Pro will require custom fittings at an Apple Retail Store, so, for customers will be need to do that beyond shelling out $3,499 to start.

Gurman reports, “At the training sessions in Cupertino, retail employees will be taught how the Vision Pro functions and which features to highlight in conversations with potential buyers. They’ll learn how to attach the headband, optional prescription lenses and the light seal… [T]hey’ll also need to learn new types of etiquette, such as how to place a device on a person’s head and fit cushions around the face while keeping the customer comfortable. Apple is planning an app for its devices that can scan customers’ heads in order to determine which band and light seal they should use. But retail employees will need to confirm that the app’s recommendations are right during the sale.”

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.