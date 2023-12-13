Apple now sells MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C) for AirPods Pro for $99

Apple is now selling its MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C) for AirPods Pro (second generation, no AirPods Pro included) for $99 for those who’d like to replace their AirPods Pro Lightning Charging Case.

Overview

The MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C) for AirPods Pro (2nd generation)¹ includes the U1 chip with Precision Finding² to help you quickly identify the location of your case. And if you’re nearby but can’t find it, you can play a sound from the built-in speaker. A lanyard loop³ lets you attach your case to a backpack or handbag, so it’s always within reach. And the MagSafe Charging Case is built to brave the elements, with IP54 dust, sweat, and water resistance.

Charge the MagSafe Charging Case with an Apple Watch or MagSafe charger. You can also use a USB‑C connector or Qi-certified charger.

Highlights

• Designed by Apple

• U1 chip with Precision Finding

• Lanyard loop

• IP54 dust, sweat, and water resistance

• AirPods Pro (2nd generation) charge quickly inside the case, with up to 30 hours of listening time

• Case can be charged with Apple Watch or MagSafe charger, as well as USB‑C connector or Qi-certified charger

What’s in the Box

• MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C) for AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

• USB‑C Charge Cable

MacDailyNews Note: Apple currently estimates free shipping to most places in the U.S. at Dec. 27 – Jan. 2, so, unless your nearest Apple Store has them, you’re unlikely to get them in time for Christmas, but it’s good that the case now exists as a standalone option.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.