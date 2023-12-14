Apple TV+ unveils first look at upcoming John Wilkes Booth limited series ‘Manhunt,’ premiering March 15, 2024

Apple TV+ today unveiled its first look at “Manhunt,” the upcoming, seven-part true crime limited series starring Emmy Award-winning actor Tobias Menzies (“The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” “Outlander”), and created by Emmy nominee Monica Beletsky (“Fargo,” “The Leftovers,” “Friday Night Lights”), who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Emmy nominee Carl Franklin (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “One False Move,” “Devil in a Blue Dress”) directed the first two episodes and is also an executive producer on the series. “Manhunt” is set to make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes airing on Friday, March 15, 2024, and episodes will debut weekly on Fridays through April 19, 2024.

Based on The New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award-winning nonfiction book from author James L. Swanson, “Manhunt” is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best known, yet least understood. crimes in history, the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Starring alongside Menzies are Anthony Boyle (“Tetris,” “The Plot Against America”), Lovie Simone (“Greenleaf”), Will Harrison (“Daisy Jones & The Six”), Brandon Flynn (“13 Reasons Why”), Damian O’Hare (“Hatfields & McCoys”), Glenn Morshower (“The Resident”), Patton Oswalt (“A.P. Bio”), Matt Walsh (“Veep”) and Hamish Linklater (“The Big Short”).

“Manhunt” is produced by Apple Studios and co-produced by Lionsgate Television, in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Dovetale Productions and Monarch Pictures. Beletsky, Franklin, Layne Eskridge and Kate Barry executive produce. Swanson, author of “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer” also serves as executive producer alongside Michael Rotenberg, Richard Abate, Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 415 wins and 1,730 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

‎

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.