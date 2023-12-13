Apple’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ lands top Critics Choice Award noms across all major categories including Best Picture

Apple Original Films was recognized today with 13 film nominations across all major categories for the 29th Annual Critics Choice Association Awards, including Best Picture for “Killers of the Flower Moon.” In addition to Best Picture, “Killers of the Flower Moon” landed 12 total nominations including Best Director Martin Scorsese, Best Actress Lily Gladstone, Best Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, Best Supporting Actor Robert De Niro, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Costume Design and Best Score. Ridley Scott’s epic biopic “Napoleon” was also honored with a Best Costume Design nomination.

Today’s honors from the Critics Choice Awards are the latest for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” after earning seven Golden Globe nominations including Best Motion Picture, being named the Best Film of the Year from the National Board of Review, which also named star Lily Gladstone as Best Actress, Martin Scorsese as Best Director and Rodrigo Prieto for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography, and being honored as one of the top 10 films of the year by the American Film Institute. Since its premiere, “Killers of the Flower Moon” has been named the No. 1 Best Film of 2023 by The New York Times, The New Yorker and The New York Film Critics Circle.

These nominations mark Apple’s most recent recognition from the Critics Choice Awards, following a sweep by “The Morning Show” as this year’s most-nominated series, alongside Best Comedy for “Shrinking” and Best Limited Series for “Lessons in Chemistry.” In 2023, “Pachinko” landed Best Foreign Language Series, while Paul Walter Hauser earned Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for “Black Bird.” In 2022, “Ted Lasso” swept the top comedy categories for the second consecutive year with four awards in total, including back-to-back awards for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, as well as for Brett Goldstein in the Best Supporting Actor category. The broadly acclaimed, Academy Award-winning Apple Original Film “CODA” was also honored in 2022, with star Troy Kotsur winning the award for Best Supporting Actor, becoming the first Deaf actor to be honored with a Critics Choice Award.

The winners will be revealed on Sunday, January 14, 2024 during a live ceremony broadcast on The CW.

Apple TV+ received 13 total film nominations for the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, including:

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

• Best Picture

• Best Director — Martin Scorsese

• Best Actress — Lily Gladstone

• Best Actor — Leonardo DiCaprio

• Best Supporting Actor — Robert De Niro

• Best Acting Ensemble

• Best Adapted Screenplay — Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese

• Best Cinematography — Rodrigo Prieto

• Best Production Design — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

• Best Editing — Thelma Schoonmaker

• Best Costume Design — Jacqueline West

• Best Score — Robbie Robertson

“Napoleon”

• Best Costume Design — Janty Yates, David Crossman

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is set at the turn of the 20th century, when oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring De Niro and Jesse Plemons, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is directed by Scorsese from a screenplay by Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book.

“Napoleon”

“Napoleon” is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise of the iconic Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

Momentum around the Apple Original Films slate continues to grow since the debut of Apple TV+ just over four years ago. In addition to Apple making history as the first streaming service to land the Academy Award for Best Picture with “CODA,” Apple Original Film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” also earned the Academy Award for Best Animated Short. Highly anticipated Apple Original Films include the star-studded spy thriller “Argylle,” with Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson; “The Instigators” an upcoming feature starring Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, directed by Doug Liman, and produced by Damon and Ben Affleck, Jeff Robinov, John Graham and Kevin Walsh; “Blitz,” from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sir Steve McQueen; and, an untitled Formula 1 feature film starring Brad Pitt from director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and more.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: Poor “Napoleon” – chopped to the bone for a theatrical run – got pretty much bupkis again!

The Golden Globes blew it by snubbing Vanessa Kirby! What a ridiculous oversight. Forget the over-edited cut for theaters – wait for Ridley Scott's Director's Cut on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ will stream Ridley Scott’s epic 4-hour director’s cut of ‘Napoleon’https://t.co/qwH4r9RkK5 pic.twitter.com/lewG6dh0fJ — MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) December 11, 2023



‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.