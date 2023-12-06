Steve Jobs signed $4.01 check draws bid of over $36,000 at auction

A $4.01 check that Apple co-founder Steve Jobs wrote to Radio Shack in 1976 was up for auction on Wednesday at Boston-based RR Auction with a bid of more than $36,000 with a few hours left to go.

Edward Helmore for The Guardian:

The signed check, drawn against an “Apple Computer Company” account at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Los Altos, California, joins a hot market for Jobs’ signature and memorabilia.

Last year, a $9.18 Apple Computer cheque signed by Jobs in 1976 sold for $55,000; another from the same year, for $13.86 to Elmar Electronics, sold in March for $37,564.

The Apple inventor’s signature on a job application for employment as an “electronics tech or design engineer” from 1973, classified as Jobs’ earliest known signature by the auctioneer, sold in 2018 for $174,757.

A signature from three years later, when Jobs was 21, that appeared on an original Apple founding contract signed by Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne was sold by Sotheby’s in December 2011 for $1,594,500.