iPhone SE 4 may inherit iPhone 14 battery

MacRumors has received details on the battery currently being tested on the upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE that reveal Apple’s next-gen SE expected to inherit the battery that powers the base model iPhone 14.

Marko Zivkovic for MacRumors:

‎

The ‌iPhone SE‌ 4, known by its device identifier D59, is expected to use the exact same battery found in the base model iPhone 14. Partially assembled prototypes of the next ‌iPhone SE‌ have been seen equipped with lithium-ion batteries bearing the model number A2863, which Apple has already used in the past. Internal design documentation also corroborates this change. The battery itself features an improved capacity compared to the current ‌iPhone SE‌ 3: • iPhone SE 3: 2018 mAh

• iPhone 14 (A2863): 3279 mAh In terms of other relevant upgrades, the fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ will feature a new iPhone 14-based design, and will be equipped with an Action button and USB-C port…

‎

MacDailyNews Take: Boo! It makes sense for Ghost to keep costs down by using existing parts where possible, but iPhone SE 4 will be an interesting device as it’ll essentially be a notably souped-up iPhone 14, which was no slouch itself!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.