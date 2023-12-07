Apple VP who invented iPhone multitouch screen and Touch ID is retiring

Apple’s vice president overseeing touch-screen technology, health sensors, and Face ID, among other things, is leaving the company, Bloomberg News reports citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

‎

Steve Hotelling, most recently a company vice president, is retiring from Apple, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the move hasn’t been announced. He had reported to Johny Srouji, senior vice president of hardware technologies.

Hotelling’s work included some of Apple’s most complex and critical technologies for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, as well as the upcoming Vision Pro headset.

The executive is named on hundreds of patents, including ones related to the iPhone and iPad’s multitouch screen, and known for being one of the inventors of Touch ID — a key feature for authenticating users on Apple devices.

Hotelling also oversaw the company’s camera engineering team and was involved in efforts to develop custom sensors… In addition, Hotelling led depth-sensing technologies for augmented reality and work on components behind haptic feedback and ProMotion high-frame-rate displays.

Another person who worked with Hotelling said that — outside of Apple’s chip efforts — he was the single greatest driver for innovation in its products. His responsibilities are being divided up between multiple of Srouji’s direct reports…