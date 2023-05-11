Steve Jobs signed check sells for $106,985 at auction

A check signed by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has sold for $106,985, over 400% of the original $25,000 estimate, at RR Auction.

RR Auction:

Pristine Apple Computer check signed by Steve Jobs in 1976—the year of the company’s founding Choice Apple Computer Company business check, 6 x 3, filled out in type and signed by Jobs, “steven jobs,” payable to Crampton, Remke & Miller, Inc. for $175, July 8, 1976. Headed “Apple Computer Company,” the check uses Apple’s first official address at “770 Welch Rd., Ste. 154, Palo Alto”—the location of an answering service and mail drop that they used while still operating out of the famous Jobs family garage. In fine to very fine condition. Crampton, Remke & Miller was a management consulting firm in Palo Alto that provided business process consulting to a wide range of high tech companies in Northern California. In addition to the fledgling Apple Computer, the firm’s clients included Atari, Memorex, National Semiconductor, and Xerox. Jobs’s hiring of such a firm during Apple’s earliest stages demonstrates his eye toward long-term growth. During this period, the company had recently developed the Apple-1, secured its first big order, and set about trying to fulfill it. Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak had to secure parts and components on credit, build the computers, and deliver them to retailers and individuals. A highly desirable, essentially flawless check from a central moment in the history of modern tech.

MacDailyNews Note: In March, a standard Apple Computer business card of Steve Jobs, 3.5″ x 2″, listing him as “Steven Jobs, Chairman Board of Directors” (circa 1983) sold via RR Auction for $6,188.

