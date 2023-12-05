Apple updates AirPods Pro 2 firmware

Apple on Tuesday released new firmware update for the Lightning version of the AirPods Pro 2. The new firmware is version 6B34, up from the 6B32 firmware introduced in November.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what’s new in the update, but prior software releases have been refining functionality introduced in iOS 17 such as Adaptive Audio. Apple does not give customers instructions on how to upgrade AirPods software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ are connected to an iOS device. Putting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to a power source, and then pairing the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to an iOS device or Mac should force the update.

MacDailyNews Note: To check your ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌ or ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ firmware:

Connect your ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ to your iOS device Settings > General > About and tap ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌. Look at the number next to “Firmware Version.”

