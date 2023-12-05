Apple market value again tops $3 trillion

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, on Tuesday is on pace to close at or above a $3 trillion market value for the first time since August 3rd. The first time Apple closed with a market cap that high was on June 30th.

As of 1:45pm ET, Apple’s market value stands at $3.002 trillion.

Angela Palumbo for Barron’s:

‎

Apple stock was rising and on track to close with a market capitalization above $3 trillion on Tuesday. Recent commentary from BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan might be helping to push shares higher on Tuesday. Mohan, who rates the stock as Neutral with a $208 price target, wrote in a research note that according to SensorTower data, Apple’s App Store revenue is up about 11% in the fiscal first quarter to date. “For the month of November, App store revenue in China increased 8% y/y after increasing 10% y/y in October,” Mohan said.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: Onward and upward, Cupertino soldiers!

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.