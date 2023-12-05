Foxconn resumes iPhone assembly at Indian factory after Cyclone Michaung pause

Major Apple assembler Foxconn resumed operations on Tuesday at its Indian facility that makes Apple iPhones following weather disruptions due to Cyclone Michaun, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Foxconn and Pegatron had on Monday halted production of iPhones at their factories near Chennai because of heavy rain as a severe cyclone neared.

MacDailyNews Take: Thoughts and prayers for all of those affected by Cyclone Michaun.

