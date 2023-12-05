Apple’s iOS 17.2 will deliver Qi2 charger support to iPhone 13 and 14 models

Apple’s iOS 17.2 release will next week deliver support for Qi2 wireless charging to iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 users. The iPhone 15 was the first Qi2-enabled iPhone. The first Qi2 accessories hit the market this month.

The Qi v2.0 standard consists of two profiles, the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) which is based on MagSafe technology contributed by Apple to WPC and branded with the Qi2 logo, and an enhancement to the existing wireless charging Extended Power Profile (EPP) that does not include magnets, but complies with the Qi v2.0 standard. New Qi v2.0 EPP products will be branded with the existing Qi logo.

Qi2 is the second iteration of the Qi wireless charging standard, and it’s focused on magnets. Like Apple’s proprietary MagSafe charging system, Qi2 unlocks up to 15W wireless charging – plus all the other benefits of magnetic charging. That includes things like better efficiency and easier alignment. Apple says that iOS 17.2 brings “Qi2 charger support for all iPhone 13 models and iPhone 14 models.” This means older iPhone users will be able to take advantage of up to 15W charging speeds using Qi2 accessories.

MacDailyNews Take: According to the Wireless Power Consortium, “The first Qi2 Certified products will be available in time for the holiday season starting with Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup and a host of power transmitters. Belkin, Mophie, Anker, and Aircharge have all pre-announced Qi2 products. Over 100 devices are currently in testing or in the certification testing queue.” More info here.

