Apple TV+ series ‘The Morning Show’ leads Critics Choice Television Award nominations

With six nominations, “The Morning Show” received the most TV nominations for the 29th annual Critics Choice Television Awards, including Best Drama Series. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are each nominated in the Best Actress category. Billy Crudup, Nicole Beharie, and Karen Pittman earned noms for their supporting roles.

Caroline Brew for Variety:

Also nominated for best drama series, “Succession” received five nominations. Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong both earned best actor nominations, with Sarah Snook garnering a best actress nod. Matthew MacFadyen was also nominated for in the supporting actor category. “A Small Light,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Beef,” “Lessons In Chemistry,” “Loki,” “Reservation Dogs” and “The Bear” tied with four nominations each. [T]he Critics Choice Awards gala will broadcast live on The CW on Jan. 14, 2024 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Nominations for the film categories will be announced Dec. 13.

MacDailyNews Take: The full list of the 29th annual Critics Choice Award nominations for Apple TV+ are:

• Best Drama Series: “The Morning Show”

• Best Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for “The Morning Show”

• Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup for “The Morning Show” and Ron Cephas Jones for “Truth Be Told”

• Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Nichole Beharie and Karen Pittman for “The Morning Show”

• Best Comedy Series: “Shrinking”

• Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Phil Dunster for “Ted Lasso” and Harrison Ford for “Shrinking”

• Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Jessica Williams for “Shrinking”

• Best Limited Series: “Lessons in Chemistry”

• Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Tom Holland for “The Crowded Room”

• Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Brie Larson for “Lessons in Chemistry”

• Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Lewis Pullman for “Lessons in Chemistry”

• Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Aja Naomi King for “Lessons in Chemistry”

