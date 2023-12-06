SAG-AFTRA ratifies contract, officially ending longest actors strike in Hollywood history

After a historic 118-day strike, members of the SAG-AFTRA union have finally approved their new contract. This ratification officially brings an end to the longest Hollywood strike to date.

Gene Maddaus for Variety:

‎

The contract was approved with 78% voting in favor. Turnout was 38%.

“This contract is an enormous victory for working performers, and it marks the dawning of a new era for the industry,” Fran Drescher, the union’s president, said in a message to the membership.

SAG-AFTRA suspended its 118-day strike against the major studios on Nov. 8, after reaching a tentative agreement. The agreement still had to be ratified to formally end the walkout.

The deal provides a 7% increase in minimum rates in the first year of the contract and a $40 million residual bonus for actors on streaming shows.

The deal also provides the first-ever protections against the use of artificial intelligence to replicate performances. Under the agreement, actors must consent to being replicated, and the intended use of the AI performance must be spelled out in “reasonably specific” terms.