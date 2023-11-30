Apple Studios’ ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ named best film of 2023 by New York film critics

Apple Studios’ “Killers of the Flower Moon,” directed by Martin Scorsese, has been named the best film of the year by the New York Film Critics Circle.

Jake Coyle for Associated Press:

It’s the third time that Scorsese has been given the best film award from his hometown’s critics, who named 1990’s “GoodFellas” their top movie, as well as 2019’s “The Irishman.” On Thursday, the group also awarded Lily Gladstone, who stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” best actress. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a $200 million Apple Studios production based on David Grann’s nonfiction bestseller, chronicles the Osage murders of the 1920s. The New York Film Critics Circle, founded in 1935, is the oldest critics group in the country. The awards will be handed out at a dinner on Jan. 3.

MacDailyNews Take: Here’s the full list of the New York Film Critics Circle awards:

• Best Film: “Killers of the Flower Moon”

• Best International Film: “Anatomy of a Fall”

• Best Non-Fiction Film: “Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros”

• Best Animated Film: “The Boy and the Heron”

• Best Director: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

• Best Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”

• Best Actor: Franz Rogowski, “Passages”

• Best Actress: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

• Best Supporting Actor: Charles Melton, “May December”

• Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

• Best Screenplay: “May December”

• Best First Film: “Past Lives”

