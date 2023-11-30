Apple’s bonds have seen equity-like returns in the past month

Investors who purchased Apple Inc. bonds in October are now looking at equity-like returns, as prices have climbed while spreads have tightened as Treasury yields fell.

Ciara Linnane for MarketWatch:

Hopes for one or more rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2024 have sparked a rally in Treasurys that has seen the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, a broad-based fixed-income benchmark, surge 4.91% so far in November as of Wednesday’s close. That puts it on pace for the biggest monthly gain since May 1985, when the monthly return was 5.23%.

The high-grade and highly liquid bonds issued by the iPhone maker have gained up to 15% in price depending on duration, while spreads have tightened up to 22 basis points, since mid-October.

In comparison, Apple’s stock has rallied about 10%.

Given those strong returns, the bonds have seen net selling in the last 10 days, most likely due to profit-taking as the month draws to a close and fund managers seek to lock in some gains.