Apple and Paramount discuss Apple TV+ and Paramount+ bundle





Apple and Paramount have discussed bundling their Apple TV+ and Parmount+ streaming services at a discount, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Jessica Toonkel for The Wall Street Journal:

The companies have talked about offering a combination of Paramount+ and Apple TV+ that would cost less than subscribing to both services separately, according to people familiar with the discussions…

Because most streaming services are available through a monthly subscription, it is easy for viewers to cancel when they are done binge-watching a specific show. Offering multiple services as part of one package decreases the likelihood that subscribers will cancel on any given month, according to data from Antenna, a subscriber-measurement company…

Both Apple TV+ and Paramount+ had a customer-defection rate — known in the industry as churn — of more than 7% in October, a higher rate than the 5.7% average for the streaming industry as a whole, according to Antenna data. Streaming companies typically don’t share data on customer defections…

Apple currently offers Apple TV+ as part of an entertainment bundle that includes other Apple services such as Apple Music and Apple Arcade. That bundle, known as Apple One, has a far-lower churn rate than the stand-alone Apple TV+, according to Antenna.

MacDailyNews Take: Paramount has already done this before, internally, with a bundle of its own Paramount+ and Showtime streaming services. Earlier this year the company combined the two into Paramount+ and raised the price of the ad-free tier of the service from $9.99 to $11.99. Amid rampant inflation, Apple in October, raised the price of Apple TV+ from $6.99 to $9.99 in the U.S.

