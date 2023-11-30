Apple releases Final Cut Pro 10.7 for Mac

Apple on Thursday released Final Cut Pro 10.7 which includes improvements in timeline navigation and organization, as well as new ways to simplify complex edits. The apps leverage the power-efficient performance of Apple silicon along with an all-new machine learning model for Object Tracker, and export speeds are turbocharged on Mac models powered by multiple media engines.

Final Cut Pro 10.7 includes the following enhancements and fixes:

• Automatically scroll the timeline to keep your clips in view under the playhead during playback.

• Increase editing efficiency by combining a selected group of connected clips into a connected storyline.

• View both video and audio role colors to easily see the organization of the timeline at a glance.

• See improved results when using the Object Tracker’s all-new machine-learning model to analyze the movement of faces and other objects on Mac computers with Apple silicon.

• Use the enhanced Reveal in Browser feature to easily locate a clip in the browser without losing your selected Keyword Collection or Smart Collection.

• Export HEVC and H.264 files faster by simultaneously processing video segments across available media engines (requires macOS Sonoma or later and a Mac with Apple M1 Max, M1 Ultra, M2 Max, M2 Ultra, or M3 Max).

• Fixes an issue that caused an offline media badge to remain on an event after reconnecting.

• Fixes an issue that could cause video to be cropped in the multicam angle editor.

• Improves performance when upgrading a library that contains many markers.

MacDailyNews Note: Before installing a Final Cut Pro update, verify that your system still meets <a href=”http://www.apple.com/final-cut-pro/specs/>Final Cut Pro system requirements. Then make sure to back up your current version of the Final Cut Pro application and your Final Cut Pro libraries.

