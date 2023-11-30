Apple releases iOS 17.1.2 and iPadOS 17.1.2

iOS 17 upgrades the communications experience with Contact Posters, a new stickers experience, Live Voicemail, and much more.
iOS 17.1.2

Apple on Thursday released iOS 17.1.2 and iPadOS 17.1.2 which provide important security fixes and is recommended for all users.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: 315.2 MB on this end for iOS 17.1.2.

