Apple releases macOS Sonoma 14.1.2

Apple on Thursday released macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 which provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, it’s snappy.

