Apple releases macOS Sonoma 14.1.2

macOS Sonoma makes the Mac experience better than ever — from more ways to personalize with widgets, to big updates to Safari and video conferencing, along with exciting new game titles.
macOS Sonoma

Apple on Thursday released macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 which provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, it's snappy.

