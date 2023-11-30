Apple TV+ debuts trailer for new crime thriller ‘Criminal Record,’ premieres January 10th

Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer for “Criminal Record,” the new eight-episode, one-hour crime thriller starring Academy Award winner Peter Capaldi and Critics Choice Award nominee Cush Jumbo as detectives in a tug of war over a historic murder conviction. “Criminal Record” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday through February 21.

From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (“Vera,” “Indian Summers”), “Criminal Record” is a powerful, character-driven thriller set in the heart of contemporary London. An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case — one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy.

“Criminal Record” stars Capaldi (“Doctor Who,” “The Thick of It”) as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty, Jumbo (“The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight,” “The Beast Must Die”) as Detective Sergeant June Lenker, Charlie Creed-Miles (“King Arthur,” “Wild Bill”) as Tony Gilfoyle, Dionne Brown (“The Walk-In”) as DC Chloe Summers, Shaun Dooley (“Official Secret,” “The Woman in Black,” “The Awakening”) as DS Kim Cardwell, Stephen Campbell Moore (“The Bank Job,” “Season of the Witch”) as Leo Hanratty, Zoë Wanamaker (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “My Week with Marilyn”) as Maureen, Rasaq Kukoyi (“Andor,” “His House”) as Patrick Burrowes, Maisie Ayres as Lisa, Aysha Kala (“The Undeclared War”) as Sonya Singh, Cathy Tyson (“Mona Lisa”) as Doris Mathis and Tom Moutchi (“Famalam,” “The Hustle”) as Errol Mathis.

BAFTA Scotland Award winner Elaine Collins (“Shetland,” “Vera”) executive produces alongside Rutman, Capaldi and Jumbo. BAFTA Award winner Jim Loach (“Save Me Too,” “Oranges and Sunshine”) directs the series. “Criminal Record” was filmed in London and was produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 400 wins and 1,674 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

