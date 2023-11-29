Second-gen Apple Vision Pro said to include four versions, including a much lower priced model

The second-generation of the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer is said to include four versions, including a much lower priced model.

Oliver Haslam for iMore:

The report of so many new Vision Pro headsets being tested comes via the supply chain watchers at DigiTimes, with the second-gen Vision Pro thought to have both high- and low-end models.

The high-end second-gen Vision Pro will reportedly be a direct replacement for the model that is yet to go on sale, so we’re looking further into the future here. The first Vision Pro isn’t going to go on sale until early 2024…

DigiTimes says it understands that “the bill of materials (BOM) cost for the aìordable version is half that of the first-generation Vision Pro.” That means that it will reportedly cost Apple around half as much to build that cheaper second-gen Vision Pro, potentially allowing the company to pass those savings on to the customer which in turn makes the new model cheaper to buy at the Apple Store.

Selling a Vision Pro at around the $1,750 price point would absolutely be a huge improvement over the $3,499 buyers will hand over next year.