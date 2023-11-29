Apple CEO Tim Cook posts tribute to Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger

Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s business partner, died peacefully on Tuesday morning at a California hospital.

Apple CEO Tim Cook posted on X that Munger was “a titan of business and keen observer of the world around him,” adding that he “inspired a generation of leaders.” Apple is Berkshire Hathaway’s single biggest holding.

A titan of business and keen observer of the world around him, Charlie Munger helped build an American institution, and through his wisdom and insights, inspired a generation of leaders. He will be sorely missed. Rest in peace Charlie. pic.twitter.com/vNGDktOAhz — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 28, 2023

Brian Swint for Barron’s:

Munger was about a month away from his 100th birthday. The decline in his health may have been sudden, as plans were being made to celebrate his 100th birthday at a black-tie New Year’s Eve party in Los Angeles.

MacDailyNews Take: Again, R.I.P., Mr. Munger.

There are huge advantages for an individual to get into a position where you make a few great investments and just sit on your ass: You are paying less to brokers. You are listening to less nonsense. And if it works, the governmental tax system gives you an extra 1, 2, or 3 percentage points per annum compounded. – Charlie Munger

