WSJ reviews Apple TV+ series ‘Slow Horses’ season 3: One of the best shows on television

Season three of “Slow Horses,” the critically acclaimed espionage drama starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman and adapted from “Real Tigers,” the third novel in the CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron spy series “Slough House,” continues to stack up strong reviews. The six-episode third season of “Slow Horses” will make its highly anticipated global debut on Wednesday, November 29 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through December 27, on Apple TV+.

John Anderson for The Wall Street Journal:

‎

It would be a stretch to describe “Slow Horses” as a “feel good” show, except for its ramshackle centerpiece, Jackson Lamb. Played by a deliciously derelict Gary Oldman, Jackson will certainly make the average viewer feel good about his or her own personal hygiene. Digestion. Alcohol intake. Smoking. Diet. Haberdashery, such as it is. And any effort expended to make one’s way through life with a smile. Jackson is a flatulent sea urchin, rolling along the basement floor of British espionage, pricking everyone he meets.

He’s also hilarious, usually right and never modest about it, which may infuriate the poor unfortunates around him but does make him a highly watchable and even quotable post-Le Carré Cold War hero—a reservoir of seemingly passé spycraft that nevertheless becomes critically important from episode to episode, and season to season. (“Slow Horses” now enters its third as one of the best series on television.)

‎

MacDailyNews Take: Ah, there’s nothing like a (parenthetical rave)!

We’ve long recommended Slow Horses – it’s one of Apple TV+’s very best series – and Apple TV+ has an embarrassing wealth of those already in its young life.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]