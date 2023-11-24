Terry Gou withdraws from Taiwan presidential race, bringing relief to Apple assembler Foxconn

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of tech giant Foxconn, on Friday withdrew from the race to be Taiwan’s next president, bringing a sense of relief to the major Apple assembler, sources tell Reuters.

Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard for Reuters:

Gou announced his bid in August, saying he wanted to unite the opposition and ensure the island did not become “the next Ukraine”, blaming the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for taking Taiwan to the brink of war by antagonising China, which claims the island as its own territory.

Gou, who only got the go-ahead from the election commission last week after collecting enough valid signatures to run as an independent, said in a statement he was “withdrawing his body but not his spirit.” “STOP, RESET, RESTART,” he added, using English.

He did not specify what he would do next in the presidential campaign or who he might back…

Gou, one of Taiwan’s most high-profile business figures internationally, largely vanished from public view after a Chinese newspaper reported last month that China was investigating Foxconn over taxes and other issues… Gou’s decision on Friday came as a relief for Foxconn’s senior management, which had assessed scenarios for potential contingency plans after news of the Chinese inquiry, two people close to Foxconn told Reuters.