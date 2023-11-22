Apple’s Black Friday event offers Apple Gift Card up to $200 with purchase of eligible product

Apple has announced their annual Black Friday shopping event. Starting November 24, buy an eligible product and get an Apple Gift Card up to $200 to use on a later purchase.

• Mac: Get up to a $200 Apple Gift Card when you buy MacBook Air or Mac mini.

• iPhone: Get up to a $75 Apple Gift Card when you buy iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or iPhone SE.

• iPad: Get up to a $100 Apple Gift Card when you buy iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad (10th generation), or iPad mini.

• Apple Watch: Get a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch SE.

• AirPods: Get up to a $75 Apple Gift Card when you buy AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro (2nd generation), or AirPods Max.

• TV & Home: Get up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy Apple TV 4K or HomePod.

• Beats: Get up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds +, Beats Studio Buds, or Beats Flex.

• Accessories: Get up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy Magic Keyboard, Magic Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or Smart Keyboard Folio.

MacDailyNews Note: More info can be found by visiting apple.com/shop/gifts/shopping-event.

