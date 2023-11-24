Hannah Waddingham: No word of a ‘Ted Lasso’ spinoff at all

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) returned to her musical theater roots for her newly released special “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” and delivered some bad news for those hoping for a “Ted Lasso” spinoff.

Christy Piña for The Hollywood Reporter:

‎

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas features special appearances from all of the stars of Ted Lasso, the hit Apple TV+ series that made her a household name around the world.

The special kicks off with Waddingham entering the London Coliseum, singing, “What Christmas Means to Me.” Nick Mohammed greets her at the door, followed by Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ryder, Luke Evans and more of her Ted Lasso co-stars — Brendan Hunt, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, James Lance and Phil Dunster — as well as her 8-year-old daughter, welcoming her to the performing arts theater.

Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and, yes, even Jason Sudeikis are also featured in the special at different points…

THR: I do have to admit, it was so nice seeing so much of the Ted Lasso cast together onscreen. Have there been any discussions of any possible spinoffs?

Hannah Waddingham: Everyone keeps asking this, but no, there’s been no word of a spinoff at all, and I have made it quite clear that unless Ted was in it… I can’t imagine really a world where Rebecca exists without Ted because they are each other’s inspiration.