Apple employees who leave are most likely to join Google

To find which tech giants attract the most talent from competitors, Switch on Business explored employee profiles on Linkedin for a selection of tech companies.

First, Switch on Business searched how many employees currently worked in these companies: Google (Alphabet), Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, IBM, Tesla, Oracle, Netflix, Nvidia, Salesforce, Adobe, Intel and Uber. Then, for each pair of companies, it searched for employees who currently work in each tech giant and previously worked for each other company from the seed list.

Switch on Business then calculated the count and % of current employees at each tech giant who previously worked at other tech giants.

Some 26.51% of Meta employees have worked at another tech giant — the highest proportion of any tech giant workforce. However, Google has attracted the most talent by volume: 38,316 (24.15%) of their current staff came via other tech giants. IBM headhunts the least, with just 2.28% of the current workforce having previously worked for another tech giant. Apple’s biggest hunting ground is Intel, a company with which they formerly had a close relationship. Until recently, Apple used Intel chips in its desktop and laptop computers, but the company has long had the intention of developing its own chips — and the company now believes it has edged ahead in designing and manufacturing computer parts. Apple also bought Intel’s modem division, which came with 2,000 former Intel employees and further strengthened the case for other Intel veterans hoping for a shot at an Apple job. Apple has its fair share of ex-Google employees, not least due to hiring Google Maps developers for its own map applications.

