Apple expected to ship Vision Pro around March

Writing in his “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg News, Mark Gurman reports that Apple continues working on its Vision Pro spatial computer and is aiming for a launch around March 2024.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

‎

The Apple Vision Pro is still being worked on by Apple, but while initial plans were for a January launch, it seems more likely that the headset will ship in March instead. Writing in his “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman claims Apple is still dealing with important tasks related to the headset. Final device testing is apparently underway, but Apple is allegedly still working on plans to distribute the hardware. Distribution of the Apple Vision Pro should be extremely limited, starting with a U.S. launch and a gradual rollout to other countries.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: The next epoch of personal computing begins in March 2024!

‎

