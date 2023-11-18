Elon Musk to file ‘thermonuclear lawsuit’ against Media Matters action which caused Apple, others to pull advertising from X

X Corp, formerly known as Twitter, will file a lawsuit against Media Matters and those who attacked social media platform X, Elon Musk said on Saturday in a post on the platform, after Apple and other major U.S. companies paused their advertisements on the site.
“The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and all those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company,” Musk wrote in a post on X, without naming any other parties.
Liberal media watchdog group Media Matters for America earlier this week said it found that corporate advertisements by IBM, Apple, Oracle and Comcast’s Xfinity were being placed alongside antisemitic content.
IBM on Thursday said it immediately suspended all advertising on Musk-owned X after the watchdog found its ads were placed next to content promoting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party.
Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and Comcast, Lions Gate Entertainment and Paramount Global said on Friday they were also pausing their ads on X. Axios reported that Apple would do the same.
Musk on Wednesday endorsed an antisemitic post on X that falsely claimed members of the Jewish community were stoking hatred against white people.
MacDailyNews Take: Any report that claims Musk "endorsed an antisemitic post on X" is lying to you (see below). Some might say that the loss of control and the ability to direct speech and promote certain political viewpoints while squelching others on Twitter, now X, is the reason why some are going after the powerful platform.
The White House on Friday condemned Elon Musk’s endorsement of what it called a “hideous” antisemitic conspiracy theory on X. It accused Musk of an “abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate” that “runs against our core values as Americans”.
“It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie … one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said
MacDailyNews Take: Some might say that the loss of control and the ability to direct speech and promote certain political viewpoints while squelching others on Twitter, now X, is the reason why some are going after the powerful platform.
Their board, their donors, their network of dark money, all of them …
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2023
Rather than paraphrase and mischaracterize the original exchange, as far too many media outlets, many with agendas and ulterior motives, have done and are currently doing, we’ll simply present it verbatim:
Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) via X:
To the cowards hiding behind the anonymity of the internet and posting “Hitler was right”:
You got something you want to say? Why dont you say it to our faces…
The Artist Formerly Known as Eric (@breakingbaht) via X replied:
Okay.
Jewish communties have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.
I’m deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest shit now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much.
You want truth said to your face, there it is.
Elon Musk (@elonmusk) via X replied:
You have said the actual truth
Musk followed up with this reply:
Elon Musk (@elonmusk) via X:
The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel.
This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat.
It is not right and needs to stop.
Musk further clarified in an additional response:
Elon Musk (@elonmusk) via X:
You [are] right that this does not extend to all Jewish communities, but it is also not just limited to ADL
MacDailyNews Take: So, many media outlets are claiming that “Musk posted to X on Wednesday ‘[y]ou have said the actual truth'” in response to an X post that claimed Jewish communities support ‘dialectical hatred against whites.'”
However, Musk could have been agreeing to other assertions made by “The Artist Formerly Known as Eric,” mainly: “[W]estern Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much.”
So, Musk’s initial response is actually — in reality, and outside the purview of mind-readers, charlatans, and those in the media with an axe to grind — ambiguous, in that we don’t know exactly what Musk was referring to as “the actual truth.”
Musk’s follow-ups do, of course, shed some important additional light, as he criticizes the ADL, specifically, for “unjustly attack[ing] the majority of the West,” and clearly states, “this does not extend to all Jewish communities, but it is also not just limited to ADL.”
For this, Apple is “pausing” their advertising on X.
There is, of course, much more to this story, as Apple very likely knows, but seems to be ignoring: Musk, who bought Twitter last year and later renamed it X, lifted many restrictions, including banning, shadow-banning, and other moderated content on the platform as part of his stated free-speech-absolutist agenda. The ADL, an advocacy group, has publicly criticized Musk’s free speech policy, joining calls for advertisers to drop X. Musk in September threatened the ADL with a massive libel suit.
Again, some might say that the loss of control and the ability to direct speech and promote certain political viewpoints while squelching others on Twitter, now X, is the reason why some are going after the powerful platform.
Sue them into the stone age, Mr Musk.
As an actual member of the ADL, I find your oddly inserted opinion on this matter to be careless, and wrong. This is a tech blog. And Apple related tech blog. And while Apple is part of the story, your personal insertion of a (wrong) opinion — why comment on this aspect?! — as to whether or not Elon Musk meant what he said (“he could have meant this, he could have meant that..”) is deeply troubling to me. First off, he said what he said. Period. Full stop. For you to step out of your lane to defend him, and say he isn’t a bigot and didn’t MEAN what he said, and it COULD HAVE applied to something else, tells me that you may have your own bias, yourself. This makes me sad. If you do not mean to project such passive bigotry support, then please just focus on the wonderful posts about TECH.
This is not the first time that I have thought about posting this. And it’s too bad, because if you knew who I was, you’d want to know more about the companies that I helped along the way… without one of which, iTunes may not even exist today. Not to mention the fact that I could have told you about what is been happening this week in the Fortnite suit, as that is also something that I am well intimately familiar with. Will leave it at that.
I have lost confidence in your blog.
Disappointed.
A former fan.
We can read what Musk said in context above, verbatim, nimrod. Your lies don’t work as they simply are not in accordance with with Musk’s words or MDN’s Takes.
That you’re a member of the ADL isn’t surprising.
“Again, some might say that the loss of control and the ability to direct speech and promote certain political viewpoints while squelching others on Twitter, now X, is the reason why some are going after the powerful platform.”
I could not have more confidence in MacDailyNews.
Thank you, MDN!
A big fan.
What Musk said about the ADL is totally true. It is a hate group.
To A former fan.
Sounds to me like you’re very upset, because MDN’s opinion is different than your own.
Bragging about who you are isn’t going to change anyone’s mind
That’s funny. Whoever you are, your opinion is no better than anyone else’s.
Period. Full Stop.
JohnnyAppleSeed says to stay in your lane and let him and his ilk spew ADL, SPLC, Media Matters, Reuters, etc. lies unopposed in the vain hope that they can somehow regain full thought-control of all major US social media. Is that the best you’ve got?
STFU, yf liar.
Keep up the great work, MDN!
Why you are oddly inserting yourselves into this I don’t understand. Long time (>10 yrs) reader here that will be getting his Mac news from any number of other sites.
“Jon” thinks that reporting exactly what happened verbatim – without mischaracterization – and suggesting a possible, very plausible motive is “oddly inserting yourselves into this.”
Noted.
Background: How social networks became a ‘subsidiary’ of the FBI and CIA – Jonathan Cook for Middle East Eye, February 20, 2023
Advertisers have the right to pull their advertising if they so choose.
Yes, and so do consumers. And I have the right to boycott all Apple products since Tim Cook has made Apple into a communist front group with Al Gore’s help. I would encourage all to stop buying all Apple products until it stops spewing hate, lies and sexual depravity.
Thank you, MDN for shining the light of truth on yet another conjured up attack by the establishment on free speech.
Musk and MDN are clearly in the right here. Media matters and the rest of the corporate media are waging a disinformation campaign.
Oh wait; The advertising model is broken? And if everyone sent in $5.00…
I won’t financially support right-wing outlets.
MDN has consistently inserted political commentary into TECH news, specifically Apple News.
So start another newsletter if you wish to promote your political views.
Certain establishments are going after Musk probably because he’s become a threat to their systematic suppression of free speech on the right.
There’s not a lick of ‘anti-semitism’ in the original post or in Musk’s replies, and his replies are spot on. Some people just can’t take criticism, but not just ‘The Jews’…
Including Musk and his faux platform managers. Been banned for almost a year for just citing US Federal Law Article III, Section 3, Clause 2…