Elon Musk to file ‘thermonuclear lawsuit’ against Media Matters action which caused Apple, others to pull advertising from X

X Corp, formerly known as Twitter, will file a lawsuit against Media Matters and those who attacked social media platform X, Elon Musk said on Saturday in a post on the platform, after Apple and other major U.S. companies paused their advertisements on the site.

“The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and all those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company,” Musk wrote in a post on X, without naming any other parties. Liberal media watchdog group Media Matters for America earlier this week said it found that corporate advertisements by IBM, Apple, Oracle and Comcast’s Xfinity were being placed alongside antisemitic content. IBM on Thursday said it immediately suspended all advertising on Musk-owned X after the watchdog found its ads were placed next to content promoting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party. Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and Comcast, Lions Gate Entertainment and Paramount Global said on Friday they were also pausing their ads on X. Axios reported that Apple would do the same. Musk on Wednesday endorsed an antisemitic post on X that falsely claimed members of the Jewish community were stoking hatred against white people.

MacDailyNews Take: Any report that claims Musk “endorsed an antisemitic post on X” is lying to you (see below). Some might say that the loss of control and the ability to direct speech and promote certain political viewpoints while squelching others on Twitter, now X, is the reason why some are going after the powerful platform.

The White House on Friday condemned Elon Musk’s endorsement of what it called a “hideous” antisemitic conspiracy theory on X. It accused Musk of an “abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate” that “runs against our core values as Americans”. “It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie … one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said

MacDailyNews Take: Trying way, way too hard. Again, some might say that the loss of control and the ability to direct speech and promote certain political viewpoints while squelching others on Twitter, now X, is the reason why some are going after the powerful platform.

Their board, their donors, their network of dark money, all of them … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2023

Rather than paraphrase and mischaracterize the original exchange, as far too many media outlets, many with agendas and ulterior motives, have done and are currently doing, we’ll simply present it verbatim:

Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) via X:

To the cowards hiding behind the anonymity of the internet and posting “Hitler was right”: You got something you want to say? Why dont you say it to our faces…

The Artist Formerly Known as Eric (@breakingbaht) via X replied:

Okay. Jewish communties have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them. I’m deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest shit now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much. You want truth said to your face, there it is.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) via X replied:

You have said the actual truth

Musk followed up with this reply:

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) via X:

The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel. This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat. It is not right and needs to stop.

Musk further clarified in an additional response:

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) via X:

You [are] right that this does not extend to all Jewish communities, but it is also not just limited to ADL

MacDailyNews Take: So, many media outlets are claiming that “Musk posted to X on Wednesday ‘[y]ou have said the actual truth'” in response to an X post that claimed Jewish communities support ‘dialectical hatred against whites.'”

However, Musk could have been agreeing to other assertions made by “The Artist Formerly Known as Eric,” mainly: “[W]estern Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much.”

So, Musk’s initial response is actually — in reality, and outside the purview of mind-readers, charlatans, and those in the media with an axe to grind — ambiguous, in that we don’t know exactly what Musk was referring to as “the actual truth.”

Musk’s follow-ups do, of course, shed some important additional light, as he criticizes the ADL, specifically, for “unjustly attack[ing] the majority of the West,” and clearly states, “this does not extend to all Jewish communities, but it is also not just limited to ADL.”

For this, Apple is “pausing” their advertising on X.

There is, of course, much more to this story, as Apple very likely knows, but seems to be ignoring: Musk, who bought Twitter last year and later renamed it X, lifted many restrictions, including banning, shadow-banning, and other moderated content on the platform as part of his stated free-speech-absolutist agenda. The ADL, an advocacy group, has publicly criticized Musk’s free speech policy, joining calls for advertisers to drop X. Musk in September threatened the ADL with a massive libel suit.

Read more:

• How social networks became a ‘subsidiary’ of the FBI and CIA – Jonathan Cook for Middle East Eye, February 20, 2023

• As Musk and the ADL duke it out, critics within both camps settle old scores – Canaan Lidor for The Times of Israel, September 11, 2023

Again, some might say that the loss of control and the ability to direct speech and promote certain political viewpoints while squelching others on Twitter, now X, is the reason why some are going after the powerful platform.

Sue them into the stone age, Mr Musk.

