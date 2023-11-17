Apple’s iPad Air, iPad mini to get OLED displays in 2026

A new report from ET News says that single-stack OLED screens will arrive on iPad Air and a nw iPad mini in 2026. A new 12.9-inch iPad Air will go OLED in 2027.

illiam Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Apple has been reportedly working on moving to an OLED screen for the iPad Pro for some time. The latest rumor is that the display technology will be used in the 2024 iPad Pro and 2026 MacBook Pro.

Korean publication ETNews… says that following the iPad Pro in 2024, both the iPad Air and the iPad mini will get single-stack OLED screens in 2026. It then further says that in 2027, Apple will have OLED in both a revised iPad Pro, and a new 12.9-inch iPad Air.

Significantly, it’s previously been expected that the iPad Pro will use a double-stack OLED screen. While OLED improves contrast and brightness, it can have a shorter effective lifespan and using a double-stack version greatly prolongs that.