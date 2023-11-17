Apple reportedly pauses advertising on X over Elon Musk post

Apple is pausing all advertising on X, the Elon Musk-owned social network, Axios reports on Friday citing “sources.”
The move comes as Musk faced backlash for replying to a post and as activists continue pushing their call to Apple, Google, Amazon, and Disney to stop advertising on X, and for Apple and Google to remove it from their platforms.
Rather than paraphrase and characterize the exchange, as most media outlets, many with agendas, will do, here it is verbatim:
Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) via X:
To the cowards hiding behind the anonymity of the internet and posting “Hitler was right”:
You got something you want to say? Why dont you say it to our faces…
The Artist Formerly Known as Eric (@breakingbaht) via X:
Okay.
Jewish communties have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.
I’m deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest shit now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much.
You want truth said to your face, there it is.
Elon Musk (@elonmusk) via X:
You have said the actual truth
Musk followed up with:
Elon Musk (@elonmusk) via X:
The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel.
This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat.
It is not right and needs to stop.
Musk further clarified:
Elon Musk (@elonmusk) via X:
You [are] right that this does not extend to all Jewish communities, but it is also not just limited to ADL
MacDailyNews Take: So, Ina Fried of Axios claims, “Musk posted to X on Wednesday ‘[y]ou have said the actual truth”‘ in response to an X post that claimed Jewish communities support ‘dialectical hatred against whites.'”
However, Musk could have been agreeing to other assertions made by “The Artist Formerly Known as Eric,” mainly: “[W]estern Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much.”
So, Musk’s initial response is actually — in reality, and outside the purview of mind-readers, charlatans, and those in the media with an axe to grind — ambiguous in that we don’t know exactly what Musk was referring to as “the actual truth.”
Musk’s followups do, of course, shed some important additional light, as he criticizes the ADL, specifically, for “unjustly attack[ing] the majority of the West,” and clearly states, “this does not extend to all Jewish communities, but it is also not just limited to ADL.”
For this Apple is “pausing” their advertising on X.
There is, of course, much more to this story, as Apple very likely knows: Musk, who bought Twitter last year and later renamed it X, lifted many restrictions, including banning, shadow-banning, and other moderated content on the platform as part of his stated free-speech-absolutist agenda.
See also: How social networks became a ‘subsidiary’ of the FBI and CIA – Jonathan Cook for Middle East Eye, February 20, 2023
The ADL, an advocacy group, has publicly criticized Musk’s free speech policy, joining calls for advertisers to drop X. Musk in September threatened the ADL with a massive libel suit.
Read more: As Musk and the ADL duke it out, critics within both camps settle old scores – Canaan Lidor for The Times of Israel, September 11, 2023
That’s just not true. You get 3 options if your medieval country is captured by Mulsims: convert, die, or pay some sort of tax. There were many countries taken over by Muslims for a time that lived in relative harmony. In Sicily, the Christian leaders even fashioned their houses with Islamic designs.
Now if you want to see some disturbing calls to violence, look up what’s in the Talmud..
And furthermore:
Outfits like the ADL and the SPLC – funded by leftists – use “hate speech” to silence others.
“Hate speech” is nothing more that censorship’s magic bullet.
Exactly.
I’m fine with no censorship on social media as long as each user is validated to confirm who he/she is. Taking ownership of your speech is part of that freedom.
Not while cancel culture exists, and while all other social media platforms are heavily censored. You sound like Nikky Haley; she’s calling to ban anonymous accounts, while at the same time using a fake stage name to run for president.
How does cancel culture prevent one from taking ownership of their speech? And you believe my name is fake?
And which law was made to violate the 1st?
While I am not aware of any later amendments that ‘violate’ the 1st, there are exceptions. This article appears to be a good short explanation of this.
https://www.history.com/topics/united-states-constitution/freedom-of-speech
Yes, but our MAGA friend seems to think that private companies are the law.
Under the law, you cannot use speech to commit a crime, like calling in a hit, a drug deal, an insurrection. Free speech isn’t the crime, the crime is.
Where does anyone besides “Precious” write, “private companies are the law?”
Yes, you are “precious.” As in “special,” bless your heart.
@Kari (Sarah)
Just keep losing…
why would anyone want use or advertise on a platform run by such an ignorant child?
Dude took out the biggest personal loan in history to make the worst business decision in history. Everyone I know has moved on to more functional websites.
How can you possibly verify that to be true?
This cope is just sad, astronomical level of cognitive dissonance. Elon is probably the richest guy in the world, horrible businessperson lol. Twitter is more functional than ever.
Yes, any child could’ve developed the ability to land a reusable booster…on a ship…in the sea.
Any child….
Typical MAGA baloney!
You can spend your money as you wish (capitalism), as long as it’s not on “woke”.
Both have their rights. “Woke” can spend as they see fit, MAGA can criticize.
But since MAGA insists on having more rights… they additionally have the right to go f*ck themselves. Or not…. I prefer they do.
You really don’t like this democracy thing eh?
You really can’t read, can you?
@”Truth”
Congress made no such law.
But on my property, you bet you butt I can censor you.
…nooooooo….but you can tell me to leave.
@Tower
Thus censor you by removal. Same as blocking your Twitter account.
Can’t get one past you!
Some more facts:
→Compromised Twitter was home to hardcore trannies who censored and banned anyone who’d dare utter the fact that trannies are mentally ill.
→Just because you can infiltrate psychological institutions and force them to change mentally ill classifications for some group doesn’t mean they are not still mentally ill.
→Ian Fried is a tranny who changed his name to “Ina Fried.”
→Ian Fried is also a Jewish person (how sincerely he practices, if at all, is unknown)
→As a tranny, Ian Friend is likely incensed that a major social network now allows the facts about his mental illness to be spoken of freely.
→Ian Fried is mischaracterizing Musk’s comments, likely due to ingrained bias. He has an “axe to grind.”
I preferred Ina when Ina was Ian. Brain wasn’t as fried back then.
Musk lets people speak freely. Trannies despise free speech.
Ian Fried:
Ian Fried in horn-rimmed glasses:
But they can’t “lock you up”!
How does the saying go again, something like: “Tell me who you’re not able to criticize and I’ll tell you who rules you.”
Sad that Cook is letting the powerful oppress people’s free speech.
What Elon said is absolutely true. Ironically, the guy who responded to Elon claiming that it’s only the ADL that is racist towards white people, himself has past tweets that are blatantly racist against white people.
People are so brainwashed that they don’t see the inconsistencies. People are clutching their pearls over this issue, but when an entire stadium of South African black people were singing “kill the boer, kill the white farmer,” the mainstream message was, ‘oh, no big deal, it’s just a cultural thing.’
Racism is wrong in any context.
If you are the richest guy in the world, you should be more careful what you say. With wealth comes power, and responsibility. Apple and any other tech company not advertising on the circus X has become is perfectly reasonable. Say what you want, but don’t expect others to pay for your platform.
If I had to virtue-test everyone with whom I do business, I would go naked, hungry and homeless.
The MDN usual suspects of Fox informed and Trump worshipping cretins and deplorables never fails. And no, I’m not a “liberal”. I just don’t worship liars.
Yes, I’m looking at you, “Truth” Detector. You are so willfully ignorant of political thought, it’s truly frightening. But go ahead and copy/paste your list of complaints against anyone that even slightly disagrees with you. You are a fool. A complete, utter fool.
A shame, as X is the only platform I use. FB & Tktk are poison, with more nasty people there than you know where. Obviously with so much invested in Apple, it’ll be hard to get away from them, but as they pulled advertising, in support of X, I’ve shelved upgrading my phone this year. It won’t affect anyone but me, but it’s the best I can do.