Apple reportedly pauses advertising on X over Elon Musk post

Apple is pausing all advertising on X, the Elon Musk-owned social network, Axios reports on Friday citing “sources.”

The move comes as Musk faced backlash for replying to a post and as activists continue pushing their call to Apple, Google, Amazon, and Disney to stop advertising on X, and for Apple and Google to remove it from their platforms.

Rather than paraphrase and characterize the exchange, as most media outlets, many with agendas, will do, here it is verbatim:

Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) via X:

To the cowards hiding behind the anonymity of the internet and posting “Hitler was right”: You got something you want to say? Why dont you say it to our faces…

The Artist Formerly Known as Eric (@breakingbaht) via X:

Okay. Jewish communties have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them. I’m deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest shit now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much. You want truth said to your face, there it is.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) via X:

You have said the actual truth

Musk followed up with:

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) via X:

The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel. This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat. It is not right and needs to stop.

Musk further clarified:

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) via X:

You [are] right that this does not extend to all Jewish communities, but it is also not just limited to ADL

MacDailyNews Take: So, Ina Fried of Axios claims, “Musk posted to X on Wednesday ‘[y]ou have said the actual truth”‘ in response to an X post that claimed Jewish communities support ‘dialectical hatred against whites.'”

However, Musk could have been agreeing to other assertions made by “The Artist Formerly Known as Eric,” mainly: “[W]estern Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much.”

So, Musk’s initial response is actually — in reality, and outside the purview of mind-readers, charlatans, and those in the media with an axe to grind — ambiguous in that we don’t know exactly what Musk was referring to as “the actual truth.”

Musk’s followups do, of course, shed some important additional light, as he criticizes the ADL, specifically, for “unjustly attack[ing] the majority of the West,” and clearly states, “this does not extend to all Jewish communities, but it is also not just limited to ADL.”

For this Apple is “pausing” their advertising on X.

There is, of course, much more to this story, as Apple very likely knows: Musk, who bought Twitter last year and later renamed it X, lifted many restrictions, including banning, shadow-banning, and other moderated content on the platform as part of his stated free-speech-absolutist agenda.

The ADL, an advocacy group, has publicly criticized Musk’s free speech policy, joining calls for advertisers to drop X. Musk in September threatened the ADL with a massive libel suit.

