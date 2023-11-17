Apple says it will support the Rich Communication Services messaging standard that will make it easier to send texts between real and pretend iPhones, but messages from the latter will still appear as green bubbles.

Liv McMahon for The Beeb:

[Apple] will introduce support for a new [sic it’s not new] messaging standard – Rich Communication Services (RCS) – on iPhones and iOS devices from 2024.

RCS is a standard designed to make it easier for phones on different operating systems to exchange messages.

Apple plans to introduce support for the messaging standard in a software release later next year.

Recent EU rules for digital platforms may have also encouraged Apple’s adoption of RCS.

The bloc’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) requires providers of major digital services – so called core services – to introduce ways for users of their platforms to easily interact with rival platforms – including sending messages between rival systems.