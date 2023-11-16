Apple CEO Tim Cook attends $40,000-per-plate dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco

Apple CEO Tim Cook and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink are among those who attended an $40,000-per-plate dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday in San Francisco.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, BlackRock's Larry Fink and Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone were among the top US executives seated at President Xi Jinping’s table at an exclusive dinner in San Francisco https://t.co/VcNfLZ5Loi pic.twitter.com/pqYRPLWBvY

Bloomberg News:

Blackstone Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman and Visa Inc. CEO Ryan McInerney [joined] them at the soiree in San Francisco, according to people briefed on the matter. Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Bourla earlier confirmed he would attend the event, as he spoke on the sidelines of a summit that’s part of this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ meetings.

Technology CEOs including Qualcomm Inc.’s Cristiano Amon and Broadcom Inc.’s Hock Tan [were] also on the guest list, said the people, who asked not to be identified sharing details of a private event.

Xi [had] the chance to talk up China’s economy to some of the world’s most-powerful foreign investors at the event, after a post-pandemic reopening expected to spur global growth failed to deliver.

“The Chinese economy is clearly weakening. There’s no question,” said Derek Scissors, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. “But if you need to stay in China, and you’re worried about your position because of Chinese government behavior, it’s even more important to be able to talk to Xi.”

Representative Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican who chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, claimed at an anti-CCP rally on Saturday that attendees were paying $40,000 to sit at Xi’s table. The Chinese leader is also [delivered] an address to the dinner.