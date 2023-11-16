Apple CEO Tim Cook attends $40,000-per-plate dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco

Apple CEO Tim Cook and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink are among those who attended an $40,000-per-plate dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday in San Francisco.
Apple CEO Tim Cook, BlackRock's Larry Fink and Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone were among the top US executives seated at President Xi Jinping’s table at an exclusive dinner in San Francisco https://t.co/VcNfLZ5Loi pic.twitter.com/pqYRPLWBvY
— Bloomberg (@business) November 16, 2023
Blackstone Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman and Visa Inc. CEO Ryan McInerney [joined] them at the soiree in San Francisco, according to people briefed on the matter. Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Bourla earlier confirmed he would attend the event, as he spoke on the sidelines of a summit that’s part of this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ meetings.
Technology CEOs including Qualcomm Inc.’s Cristiano Amon and Broadcom Inc.’s Hock Tan [were] also on the guest list, said the people, who asked not to be identified sharing details of a private event.
Xi [had] the chance to talk up China’s economy to some of the world’s most-powerful foreign investors at the event, after a post-pandemic reopening expected to spur global growth failed to deliver.
“The Chinese economy is clearly weakening. There’s no question,” said Derek Scissors, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. “But if you need to stay in China, and you’re worried about your position because of Chinese government behavior, it’s even more important to be able to talk to Xi.”
Representative Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican who chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, claimed at an anti-CCP rally on Saturday that attendees were paying $40,000 to sit at Xi’s table. The Chinese leader is also [delivered] an address to the dinner.
MacDailyNews Take: Money makes the world go ’round.
9 Comments
When the One-Worlders, King-Pharmas, King Techs, King Commies come together, the World just feels cozier. “Can’t we all just get along” can manifest when we huddle around our favorite authoritarians and WEF-minded fellows. I bet a lot of carbon credits were arranged related to the meeting…which excited Tim profoundly.
Who is collecting the fees?
All people who LOVE to control things, thoughts, people and YOU
Does the $40,000 go to the Communists or Bribem Biden reelection campaign? Both pitiful and no surprise Cook is sucking up to Communist President Xi Jinping there to fool and undermine the USA.
The people LOSE AGAIN…
I want to know what food is on the menu of a $40,000 meal.
China is no more a communist country than is the US. Who owns the means of production, who looks to the equality of the citizens?
Empires are all idiotic, they run a course where a few get richer and richer, and their only reason for existence is to continue in power, and the people lose community and finally the empire falls to…ok, maybe Darth Vader did win one.
So says Hugh, the YUGE fool.
Hugh, are you not aware of what the communists did to their own people during their “cultural revolution”?
Please educate yourself before spewing such tripe!