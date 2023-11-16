Apple VP Lisa Jackson named to TIME100 Climate list

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, has been named to TIME Magazine’s TIME100 Climate list of the “Most Influential Climate Leaders in Business for 2023.”

What is the single most important action you think the public, or a specific company or government, needs to take in the next year to advance the climate agenda?

Businesses can lead climate progress by cutting greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain—as much and as fast as we can. We’re approaching our Apple 2030 goal to make every product carbon neutral by reducing emissions from their three biggest sources: electricity, materials, and transportation.

What is a climate technology that isn’t getting the attention or funding it deserves?

Drastic emissions reductions are possible with today’s solutions — for our carbon neutral Apple Watch, we’ve reduced its emissions by a massive 78%. But there are emissions that simply can’t be avoided with today’s available solutions. One big example is transportation—there just aren’t technologies available at scale that can zero-out emissions from business travel, commute, or shipping. Ramped up innovation and investment can break through those technical and commercial barriers.

What’s the most important climate legislation that could pass in the next year?

We were glad to see the Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act become law in California this year. It requires companies to model, measure, and report on their greenhouse gas emissions across all scopes—something Apple has been doing for the last decade.