Director Ridley Scott, Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, and more attend Apple Original Films’ ‘Napoleon’ premiere

This week at the Salle Pleyel in Paris, France, Apple Original Films, in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment, hosted the world premiere of the highly anticipated drama, “Napoleon,” premiering globally in theaters on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Attendees at the premiere event included stars Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby and Tahar Rahim, as well as director Ridley Scott, producers Kevin J. Walsh, Mark Huffam, executive producer Michael Pruss, cinematographer Dariusz Wolski, production sound mixer Stéphane Bucher and more.

Napoleon” is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise of the iconic Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Napoleon” is directed and produced by Ridley Scott through Scott Free Productions and written by David Scarpa. Producers are Kevin J. Walsh, Mark Huffam, Joaquin Phoenix and executive producers are Raymond Kirk, Aidan Elliott and Michael Pruss. The film also stars Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Mark Bonnar, Rupert Everett and Youssef Kerkour.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 392 wins and 1,667 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Take: We’re waiting patiently for the director’s cut on Apple TV+!

‎

See also: Apple TV+ will stream Ridley Scott’s epic 4-hour director’s cut of ‘Napoleon’ – October 9, 2023

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.