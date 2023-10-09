Apple TV+ will stream Ridley Scott’s epic 4-hour director’s cut of ‘Napoleon’

Apple in July released the official trailer for the upcoming film “Napoleon,” is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix. Director Ridley Scott says he has an epic 4-hour director’s cut that will be streamed on Apple TV+.

Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine (starring Vanessa Kirby), showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

According to Apple, the release date for “Napoleon” is “coming soon.”

Jamie Graham for GamesRadar:

Ridley Scott is no stranger to a director’s cut, and his upcoming movie Napoleon will be no different. The director, known for an incredible body of work that includes Gladiator, Alien, and Blade Runner, has been open about his plans for a director’s cut of his new film, Napoleon. Now, he’s given Total Film magazine an update on how it’s looking in our celebration issue. “I’m working on it. It was four [hours] 10 [minutes] this morning,” Scott tells us in the new issue, which hits newsstands on Thursday, October 12. “And so what will happen is, we’ll screen [the theatrical cut] first with Sony, and then it has its run, and then the perfect thing is that [the director’s cut] goes to streaming, and we have four hours 10 minutes.”

MacDailyNews Take: Speaking to Empire Magazine this summer, Scott said he has a “fantastic” director’s cut of “Napoleon” that further fleshes out Vanessa Kirby’s performance as Joséphine:

Napoleon’ is almost three hours long, although Scott has a “fantastic” near four-and-a-half-hour cut, which features more of Joséphine’s life before she meets Napoleon.

The more Vanessa Kirby, the better!

