iPhone 15 lineup uses Qualcomm’s new X70 modem for improved 5G performance

Apple’s iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max all sport Qualcomm’s new X70 modem for improved 5G performance.

iFixit’s Shahram Mokhtari via X:

‎

A lot of people have asked whether the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are still using last years Qualcomm X65 modem or the new X70 seen in the 15 Pro’s.

Here’s your answer.

Apple didn’t just throw last years Pro logic boards into this years baseline models. They upgraded them too.

If the 15 Pro benchmarks are any indication, the X70 should provide a notable improvement in power consumption and signal acquisition over long distances.

https://speedsmart.net/blog/post/2005/iPhone-15-Pro-up-to-24-Faster-5G-Download-Speeds

It also shows that Apple’s baseline models aren’t just the younger siblings forever receiving last years hand-me-downs. There seems to be a genuine drive to keep the components on the logic boards up to date and current, despite the additional resources required to do so.