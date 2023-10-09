iPhone 15 lineup uses Qualcomm’s new X70 modem for improved 5G performance

Apple’s iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max all sport Qualcomm’s new X70 modem for improved 5G performance.
iFixit’s Shahram Mokhtari via X:
A lot of people have asked whether the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are still using last years Qualcomm X65 modem or the new X70 seen in the 15 Pro’s.
Here’s your answer.
Apple didn’t just throw last years Pro logic boards into this years baseline models. They upgraded them too.
If the 15 Pro benchmarks are any indication, the X70 should provide a notable improvement in power consumption and signal acquisition over long distances.
https://speedsmart.net/blog/post/2005/iPhone-15-Pro-up-to-24-Faster-5G-Download-Speeds
It also shows that Apple’s baseline models aren’t just the younger siblings forever receiving last years hand-me-downs. There seems to be a genuine drive to keep the components on the logic boards up to date and current, despite the additional resources required to do so.
This is a continuation of last year, when the entire iPhone 14 lineup used Qualcomm’s X65 modem.
Benchmark tests from SpeedSmart last month revealed that Qualcomm’s X70 modem offers major improvements to 5G performance. According to this data, the iPhone 15 offers up to 24% faster 5G speeds in comparison to the iPhone 14 lineup. Verizon users who upgrade to the iPhone 15 will see the biggest improvements, followed by T-Mobile and AT&T.
In general, the iPhone 15’s X70 modem should also lower power consumption, improve 5G carrier aggregation, and improve performance when your iPhone is far away from a cell tower.
MacDailyNews Take: From the entry-level to the flagship, every iPhone 15 model benefits!
