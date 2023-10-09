Apple works to make your devices less distracting

Our iPhones, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and iPads can be swimming in notifications with pings, buzzes, and dings regularly vying for our attention, but Apple is looking to change that by giving you the information you need when you want it.

Daniel Howley for Yahoo Finance:

‎

According to Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi, the solution lies in widgets. Small, interactive bits of apps that live on your iPhone’s home and lock screen, Apple Watch — and now Mac — widgets, Federighi explained, put the control over devices back into users’ hands. “Notifications, of course, can pull you out of the moment and take away, in some ways, your agency, because now it’s happening to you,” Federighi told Yahoo Finance. “Not when you want to know the information but when someone wants to push it on you. And so we saw a way to correct that.” The company has been carefully rolling out widgets across its software lines over the last few years, first introducing them to the iPhone in 2020 with iOS 14, and adding them to the Apple Watch as Smart Stack in watchOS 10, and the Mac with macOS Sonoma.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: It’s getting better. Smart Stack in Apple Watch is already useful. But, there’s still a long way to go.

How to use the Smart Stack on Apple Watch:

‎

