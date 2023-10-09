The Guardian reviews iPhone 15 Pro Max: ‘The biggest iPhone upgrade in years’

Apple’s all-new iPhone 15 Pro Max is designed with aerospace-grade titanium that’s strong yet lightweight to deliver Apple’s lightest ever. The new design also features contoured edges and a customizable Action button, allowing users to personalize their iPhone experience. Powerful camera upgrades enable the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality, including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system that now supports the new super-high-resolution 24MP default, the next generation of portraits with Focus and Depth Control, improvements to Night mode and Smart HDR, and an all-new 5x Telephoto camera exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple’s A17 Pro unlocks next-level gaming experiences and pro performance. The new USB‑C connector is supercharged with USB 3 speeds — up to 20x faster than USB 2 — and together with new video formats, enables powerful pro workflows that were not possible before. And with the addition of Roadside Assistance via satellite, the iPhone 15 Pro lineup builds on Apple’s innovative satellite infrastructure to connect users to help if they have car trouble while off the grid.

Samuel Gibbs for The Guardian:

Apple’s latest, most expensive superphone is a big step forward for the iPhone. But despite a powerful new camera and USB-C port, the best feature is simply its lighter weight… it is at least 19g lighter, making a huge difference in your hand and pockets. The screen is one of the very best on the market and can get super bright in sunlight, making it easier to read outdoors… Overall, the camera on the 15 Pro Max is one of the very best in the industry and a reason to buy the biggest iPhone over the smaller 15 Pro… The 15 Pro Max is Apple’s best big phone yet, offering more camera, more screen and longer battery life than other models. But it is the new titanium sides and decrease in weight that makes the biggest difference in day-to-day usage. The camera is genuinely great, with the new 5x optical zoom, which meaningfully closes the distance to objects, and the automatic portrait mode that makes fancy shots super simple. The screen is tremendous. The action button is handy. The USB-C port is very welcome, as is long battery life, fast chip and the larger 256GB of storage as standard… For iPhone buyers the 15 Pro Max is undoubtedly the pinnacle…

MacDailyNews Take: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most worthy iPhone flagship ever!

