So far with Apple Silicon, the “Ultra” version of each “M” family have doubled the number of main processing cores and graphics cores compared with the Max version. This means that Apple’s M3 Ultra could offer a stunning 32-core CPU and 80-core GPU.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

‎

Here’s how it played out with the M2: The Pro chip has as many as 12 CPU cores and 19 graphics cores, while the M2 Max tops out at 12 cores for the CPU and 38 for graphics. The M2 Ultra then doubles that to 24 CPU cores and 76 graphics cores.

But Apple deviated a bit from that approach with the new M3 line. The Max version isn’t just an M3 Pro with double the graphics performance; it now has several more CPU cores as well.

That has implications for the M3 Ultra, which Apple hasn’t announced yet. If the company continues to double both the CPU and graphics configurations with the Ultra, we’re looking at a Mac chip that tops out at an outrageous 32 CPU cores and 80 graphics cores. And as Apple steps up the memory, you could imagine an option with 256 gigabytes.