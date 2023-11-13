Apple preps ambitious AI-laden iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, and watchOS 11 for 2024

Apple is working on a generative AI push with iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, and watchOS 11 poised to bring such technology to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch in 2024.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

‎

Late last month, Apple Inc. head of software engineering Craig Federighi made a rare call. He decided to freeze development work on the company’s next major software updates because the quality of initial versions missed the mark. The break allowed Apple to debug the software and improve performance.

The next generation of Apple’s software — iOS 18 and other operating systems due next year — is even more critical than usual. The company is racing to catch up with Google and OpenAI in generative AI, and iOS 18 is poised to bring such technology to the iPhone.

The iOS update also needs to be extra-impressive because the iPhone 16’s hardware won’t have any major advances next year. So Apple is banking on the software to sell people on the new models.

In light of that, Apple is treading carefully, which helps explain the recent delay…

After a few years of modestly sized updates to iOS, the next version of the iPhone and iPad software could be relatively groundbreaking.

Internally, Apple’s senior management has described its upcoming operating systems as “ambitious and compelling,” with major new features and designs, in addition to security and performance improvements.