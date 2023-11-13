Apple preps ambitious AI-laden iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, and watchOS 11 for 2024

Apple is working on a generative AI push with iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, and watchOS 11 poised to bring such technology to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch in 2024.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
Late last month, Apple Inc. head of software engineering Craig Federighi made a rare call. He decided to freeze development work on the company’s next major software updates because the quality of initial versions missed the mark. The break allowed Apple to debug the software and improve performance.
The next generation of Apple’s software — iOS 18 and other operating systems due next year — is even more critical than usual. The company is racing to catch up with Google and OpenAI in generative AI, and iOS 18 is poised to bring such technology to the iPhone.
The iOS update also needs to be extra-impressive because the iPhone 16’s hardware won’t have any major advances next year. So Apple is banking on the software to sell people on the new models.
In light of that, Apple is treading carefully, which helps explain the recent delay…
After a few years of modestly sized updates to iOS, the next version of the iPhone and iPad software could be relatively groundbreaking.
Internally, Apple’s senior management has described its upcoming operating systems as “ambitious and compelling,” with major new features and designs, in addition to security and performance improvements.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple generative AI, like all of the rest, will only be as good as what it’s fed; “you are what you eat” is very true for generative AI. Hopefully, Apple has found a way to harness the massive scale of its 2+ billion installed base in a way that trains generative AI while completely preserving user privacy.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
2 Comments
Completely preserving privacy while creating large training sets is about as likely as the NY Giants winning this year’s Super Bowl
“The company is racing to catch up with Google and OpenAI in generative AI, and iOS 18 is poised to bring such technology to the iPhone.
Under Clueless Cook and iPhone bean counter extraordinaire — Cook is BEHIND on most everything involving cutting edge tech.
The Apple Apologists and the Woke Warriors are the first to NOT SEE it coming and reflexively defend the tech impediment Apple CEO. Again, the quicker Apple sunsets Cook and hires a highly competent creatively thinking CEO, the brighter Apple’s future will be beyond yearly iPhone profits.
That said, Apple veterans such as myself — we shall see and carefully analyze Apple AI. While it has potential, it also carries risks including an explosion of copyright infringement cases and potential to make political figures look better than they are…